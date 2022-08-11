The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Purchased by Fulcrum Asset Management LLP

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 160.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,738 shares during the period. Mosaic makes up 1.0% of Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 910.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter worth $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 5,000.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MOS traded up $1.25 on Thursday, reaching $55.24. 108,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,954,501. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.62. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $29.14 and a fifty-two week high of $79.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.30). Mosaic had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 13.31 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.84%.

Mosaic declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,587,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

