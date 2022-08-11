The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stake Lowered by Alphasimplex Group LLC

Alphasimplex Group LLC cut its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 70.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,438 shares during the quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 42,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,995,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 483,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,105,000 after purchasing an additional 121,559 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 8,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:PG traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $146.68. 89,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,922,566. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.50 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The firm has a market cap of $350.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.35.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.93.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $584,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,796. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $584,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,796. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,106,047. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

