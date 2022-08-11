The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF) Short Interest Down 47.3% in July

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,270,200 shares, a drop of 47.3% from the July 15th total of 2,410,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 244.3 days.

The Sage Group Stock Performance

Shares of SGGEF stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,114. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.66. The Sage Group has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $12.00.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

