The Sandbox Trading 3.3% Higher Over Last Week (SAND)

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. The Sandbox has a market cap of $1.70 billion and approximately $372.76 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, The Sandbox has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. One The Sandbox coin can currently be purchased for about $1.33 or 0.00005428 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get The Sandbox alerts:

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.52 or 0.00546239 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00005158 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.09 or 0.00180369 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 48.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000025 BTC.

The Sandbox Coin Profile

The Sandbox is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,284,059,808 coins. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en.

The Sandbox Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Sandbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Sandbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.