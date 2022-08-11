The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$101.87.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TD. Kaufman Brothers reduced their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$102.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$111.00 to C$102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. CSFB set a C$102.00 price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of TSE:TD opened at C$84.72 on Thursday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of C$77.27 and a 12 month high of C$109.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$85.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$94.03. The company has a market cap of C$152.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Announces Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported C$2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.88 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$11.26 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6300004 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.74%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

