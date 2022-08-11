The Transfer Token Price Tops $0.0606 on Exchanges (TTT)

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 23.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. The Transfer Token has a total market capitalization of $6.63 million and $13,160.00 worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, The Transfer Token has traded down 98.4% against the dollar. One The Transfer Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0606 or 0.00000251 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004137 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00061466 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000024 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000151 BTC.

The Transfer Token Coin Profile

TTT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,321,486 coins. The Transfer Token’s official website is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt. The official message board for The Transfer Token is medium.com/@atomofficialsns. The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

The Transfer Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Transfer Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Transfer Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

