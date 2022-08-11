TheStreet Upgrades Livent (NYSE:LTHM) to B

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen raised Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on Livent from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Livent to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CICC Research began coverage on Livent in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.30 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Livent from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Livent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

LTHM opened at $28.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.32. Livent has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $34.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.27 and a beta of 2.02.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. Livent had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 18.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Livent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Livent by 2,902.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Livent in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Livent in the second quarter worth about $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Livent in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Livent in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 97.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

