Thorstarter Price Reaches $0.0231 on Exchanges (XRUNE)

Thorstarter (XRUNE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 11th. One Thorstarter coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0231 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Thorstarter has traded 10% higher against the dollar. Thorstarter has a market cap of $1.87 million and approximately $95,111.00 worth of Thorstarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004133 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00015149 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00038383 BTC.

Thorstarter Coin Profile

Thorstarter’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,689,454 coins. Thorstarter’s official Twitter account is @thorstarter.

Thorstarter Coin Trading

