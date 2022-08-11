thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €5.40 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) has been given a €5.40 ($5.51) price target by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 8.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($16.33) price target on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.15 ($12.40) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €9.40 ($9.59) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($12.24) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €17.60 ($17.96) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of TKA stock traded up €0.04 ($0.04) during trading on Thursday, hitting €5.90 ($6.02). 3,668,895 shares of the stock traded hands. thyssenkrupp has a 52-week low of €20.70 ($21.12) and a 52-week high of €27.01 ($27.56). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €6.32 and its 200-day moving average price is €7.54.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

