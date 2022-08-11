Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Director Buys $9,999,998.40 in Stock

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) Director Robert Robotti acquired 560,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,998.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,669,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,646,487.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Robert Robotti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, Robert Robotti acquired 60,000 shares of Tidewater stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,489,200.00.

Tidewater Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE TDW traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.05. 21,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,426. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.33. Tidewater Inc. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $28.79. The company has a market cap of $838.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tidewater

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $105.73 million for the quarter. Tidewater had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 6.94%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Tidewater in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater in the first quarter worth $42,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater in the second quarter worth $63,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater in the first quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater in the second quarter worth $128,000. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

