Timelo Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 50,000 Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerplus during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,945,000. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 35.7% during the first quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 9,500,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $120,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 167.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,443,309 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,379 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 9,240,178 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $97,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,100,228 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $53,788,000 after purchasing an additional 875,974 shares in the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ERF shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Enerplus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Enerplus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Enerplus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.89.

Enerplus Price Performance

Enerplus Increases Dividend

NYSE:ERF traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.06. 42,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,087,455. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.13. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 2.38. Enerplus Co. has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $18.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 8.50%.

About Enerplus

(Get Rating)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF).

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.