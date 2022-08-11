Timelo Investment Management Inc. Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Timelo Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) by 78.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 530,000 shares during the quarter. MoneyGram International comprises about 1.1% of Timelo Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Timelo Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of MoneyGram International worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MGI. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in MoneyGram International by 4,288.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 38,600 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in MoneyGram International by 165.0% in the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 151,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 94,261 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in MoneyGram International during the 1st quarter worth $1,875,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its position in MoneyGram International by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 856,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,755,000 after acquiring an additional 245,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MoneyGram International by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 87,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Get MoneyGram International alerts:

MoneyGram International Stock Down 0.4 %

MoneyGram International stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $10.36. 3,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,372. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $10.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.12.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, account deposit, and kiosk-based services, as well as mobile app solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.