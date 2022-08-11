Timelo Investment Management Inc. Has $487,000 Holdings in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Timelo Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,076 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 135,000 shares during the period. Timelo Investment Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Tutor Perini worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 3.2% during the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 77,475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 12.3% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 4.6% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 65,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 733,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tutor Perini

In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $487,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,443,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,572,223.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tutor Perini Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Tutor Perini from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Tutor Perini to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:TPC traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.24. The company had a trading volume of 5,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,627. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.89. Tutor Perini Co. has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Tutor Perini Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.2969 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

