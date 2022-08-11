Timelo Investment Management Inc. Takes $317,000 Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 355.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the first quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. 38.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on CNHI shares. UBS Group set a $18.00 target price on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.34.

CNH Industrial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNHI traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.10. 87,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,305,904. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 6.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.14. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.70.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CNH Industrial

(Get Rating)

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.