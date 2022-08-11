Timelo Investment Management Inc. Takes $907,000 Position in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA)

Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,107,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,330,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $504,000. 30.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MCAA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.17. The stock had a trading volume of 52,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,396. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.09. Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $10.60.
About Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp.
Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in consumer Internet and B2B digital infrastructure sectors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (MCAA)
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.