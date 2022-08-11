TitanSwap (TITAN) Price Hits $1.31 on Major Exchanges

TitanSwap (TITAN) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. Over the last week, TitanSwap has traded 20.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. TitanSwap has a market capitalization of $70.16 million and approximately $24.37 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TitanSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $1.31 or 0.00005400 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About TitanSwap

TITAN is a coin. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. The official website for TitanSwap is titanswap.org. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TitanSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TitanSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TitanSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

