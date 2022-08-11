TokenPocket 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $125,724.00 (TPT)

TokenPocket (TPT) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. During the last week, TokenPocket has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. TokenPocket has a market cap of $30.63 million and $125,724.00 worth of TokenPocket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TokenPocket coin can currently be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004175 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001587 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002221 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00014838 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
TokenPocket Coin Profile
TokenPocket’s total supply is 3,466,457,400 coins. The official website for TokenPocket is www.tokenpocket.pro. TokenPocket’s official Twitter account is @TokenPocket_TP.
TokenPocket Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for TokenPocket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenPocket and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.