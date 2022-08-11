TOP Financial Group (NASDAQ:TOP) Shares Gap Up to $12.63

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.63, but opened at $13.70. TOP Financial Group shares last traded at $19.70, with a volume of 15,468 shares trading hands.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.40.
Zhong Yang Financial Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online brokerage company in Hong Kong. It is involved in the trading of local and overseas equities, futures, and options products; and provision of comprehensive brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, account management, and customer support services.
