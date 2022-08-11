TOP Financial Group (NASDAQ:TOP) Shares Gap Up to $12.63

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.63, but opened at $13.70. TOP Financial Group shares last traded at $19.70, with a volume of 15,468 shares trading hands.

TOP Financial Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.40.

TOP Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zhong Yang Financial Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online brokerage company in Hong Kong. It is involved in the trading of local and overseas equities, futures, and options products; and provision of comprehensive brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, account management, and customer support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TOP Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOP Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.