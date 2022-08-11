Tornado Cash Hits Market Cap of $19.56 Million (TORN)

Tornado Cash (TORN) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. During the last week, Tornado Cash has traded down 37.6% against the US dollar. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $17.78 or 0.00073025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tornado Cash has a total market cap of $19.56 million and $42.66 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

