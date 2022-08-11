Toro Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TTC)

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,176 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,709% compared to the typical daily volume of 65 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 5,192 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $449,523.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,077.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total transaction of $317,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,092.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 5,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $449,523.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,077.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,462 shares of company stock worth $1,856,537. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Toro alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Toro by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 81,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,146,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Toro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,991,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 220,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,992,000 after buying an additional 40,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Toro Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Toro stock opened at $87.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Toro has a 52-week low of $71.86 and a 52-week high of $115.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.20 and a 200 day moving average of $85.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 0.77.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.04). Toro had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Toro will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on TTC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Toro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Further Reading

