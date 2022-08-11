Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Director Scott Medhurst Sells 100 Shares

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) Director Scott Medhurst sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.88, for a total value of C$10,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$21,335,633.52.

Scott Medhurst also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 13th, Scott Medhurst sold 1,000 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$105.20, for a total value of C$105,200.00.

On Friday, June 10th, Scott Medhurst sold 100 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$105.81, for a total value of C$10,581.00.

Toromont Industries Price Performance

Shares of Toromont Industries stock traded down C$0.03 on Thursday, reaching C$106.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,200. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$104.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$109.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.83. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$93.25 and a 52-week high of C$124.25.

Toromont Industries Announces Dividend

Toromont Industries ( TSE:TIH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.22 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.18 billion. Analysts expect that Toromont Industries Ltd. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Toromont Industries from C$126.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. National Bank Financial downgraded Toromont Industries from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$129.00 to C$122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded Toromont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$127.00 to C$109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$120.44.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Further Reading

