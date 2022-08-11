Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 1,858 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 408,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Amphenol worth $30,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Amphenol during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 124.9% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,101. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of APH stock opened at $78.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.93. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $88.45. The firm has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on APH. Cowen dropped their price objective on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.89.

About Amphenol



Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

