Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 495 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,964 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $26,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,969,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,442,615,000 after acquiring an additional 173,771 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,133,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,981,589,000 after acquiring an additional 39,982 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 841,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,470,511,000 after acquiring an additional 117,699 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 510,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $889,586,000 after acquiring an additional 18,383 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 418,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $732,373,000 after acquiring an additional 21,837 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 1.2 %

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,658.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.08, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,371.33 and its 200 day moving average is $1,435.55. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,196.28 and a 52-week high of $1,958.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 35.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMG. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,830.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,742.00 to $1,969.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,831.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total value of $60,842.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,028.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total value of $395,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,386,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 927 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,028.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,767 shares of company stock valued at $11,690,182. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.