Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 24,307 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $30,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,728,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,079,988,000 after purchasing an additional 742,676 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $461,274,000 after purchasing an additional 227,433 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $60,124,000. Ruffer LLP raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 277,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,120,000 after acquiring an additional 90,908 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 750,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $290,463,000 after acquiring an additional 82,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen set a $510.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.18.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,851,510.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $473.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $344.89 and a 1 year high of $492.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $465.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $446.07. The stock has a market cap of $73.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.26%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

