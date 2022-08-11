Toronto Dominion Bank Has $27.59 Million Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 579,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,045 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Exelon worth $27,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Exelon by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $1,186,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in Exelon by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 118,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exelon by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on EXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.15.

Exelon Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXC opened at $45.53 on Thursday. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $50.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.57.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.338 dividend. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.82%.

Insider Transactions at Exelon

In related news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $211,377.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,255.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

