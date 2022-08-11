Toronto Dominion Bank Has $34.06 Million Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 107.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,359 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 147,239 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of SEA worth $34,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SE. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of SEA by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,087 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SEA by 1.8% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SEA by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of SEA by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in SEA by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $87.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.42. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $54.06 and a 1-year high of $372.70.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.02. SEA had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

SE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on SEA from $157.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on SEA from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. CICC Research started coverage on SEA in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on SEA from $156.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.94.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

