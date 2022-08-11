Toronto Dominion Bank Has $39.07 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 389,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 143,975 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $39,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 621.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 373,812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,802,000 after buying an additional 322,008 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $99.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $135.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.38, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.11 and its 200 day moving average is $99.52.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

In other news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FIS. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.82.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

