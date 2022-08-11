Toronto Dominion Bank Has $41.07 Million Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,017 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 242,083 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $41,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.5 %

TMUS stock opened at $144.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.10. The company has a market capitalization of $181.64 billion, a PE ratio of 105.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.48. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $147.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMUS. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.68.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.