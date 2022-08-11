Toronto Dominion Bank Has $41.70 Million Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,749 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Moody’s worth $41,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank grew its position in Moody’s by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $322.54 on Thursday. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $251.01 and a 1-year high of $407.94. The company has a market cap of $59.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $283.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.97.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). Moody’s had a return on equity of 71.12% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 30.24%.

In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at $561,088.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $364.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.25.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

