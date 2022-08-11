Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 87,523 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 452,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 87,523 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Aflac were worth $29,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $271,422,000. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,902,000 after purchasing an additional 799,609 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $26,468,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Aflac by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,531,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,957,903,000 after acquiring an additional 379,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $20,145,000. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Stock Up 2.1 %

AFL stock opened at $61.71 on Thursday. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $51.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.18 and a 200 day moving average of $59.84.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.27. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.13%.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,953,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Aflac news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $592,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,953,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $644,910.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,326.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,907 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup began coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.08.

About Aflac

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.