Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 155,014 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in KLA were worth $35,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of KLA by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 60,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in KLA by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,757,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in KLA by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 58,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,120,000 after buying an additional 28,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLA stock opened at $374.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.33. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $282.83 and a 52 week high of $457.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $341.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.89.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.43 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 5,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.11, for a total value of $2,041,976.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,977,270.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,341,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 5,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.11, for a total value of $2,041,976.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,977,270.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,790 shares of company stock valued at $2,929,834. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on KLAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.16.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

