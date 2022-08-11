Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 35,788 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 794,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 35,788 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Schlumberger worth $32,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLB. HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its position in Schlumberger by 1.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 14,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in Schlumberger by 6.0% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 0.6% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 47,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management grew its position in Schlumberger by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 23,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $169,176.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,905.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $502,445.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,654.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $169,176.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,905.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,047,459 shares of company stock valued at $205,224,121. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Schlumberger Price Performance

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Benchmark raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.01.

Shares of SLB opened at $34.92 on Thursday. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $25.90 and a 52-week high of $49.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.81. The firm has a market cap of $49.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.86.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.04%.

Schlumberger Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.