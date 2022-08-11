Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 399,695 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 351,566 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 399,695 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $31,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $465,540,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,934,516 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $526,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,276 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,685,153 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $593,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,697 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,072,441 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,514,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,260,146 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $377,961,000 after purchasing an additional 618,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.79.

Shares of CTSH opened at $69.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $63.26 and a 12-month high of $93.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.75.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 25.06%.

In related news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

