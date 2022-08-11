Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 42,542 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 307,083 shares.The stock last traded at $6.25 and had previously closed at $6.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CURV. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Torrid from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Torrid from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen downgraded Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Torrid from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Get Torrid alerts:

Torrid Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.31.

Institutional Trading of Torrid

Torrid ( NYSE:CURV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $328.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.97 million. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 45.44% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Torrid by 706.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 287,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 251,879 shares during the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Torrid during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,867,000. KCL Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Torrid during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Deep Field Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Torrid during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,804,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Torrid during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Torrid

(Get Rating)

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.