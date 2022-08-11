Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) to Issue $0.71 Quarterly Dividend

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.71 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 48.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Tortoise Energy Infrastructure alerts:

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of TYG traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.81. 214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,740. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $25.53 and a 52-week high of $36.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 10,567 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 9,297 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 7,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 6,940 shares during the period. 33.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.