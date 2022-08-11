Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.77 (NYSE:NTG)

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.77 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NTG traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.93. 12,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,165. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has a 12 month low of $26.98 and a 12 month high of $40.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.32.

Institutional Trading of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTG. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $574,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 10,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 675.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 24,662 shares during the last quarter.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

