Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TOT has been the subject of a number of other reports. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday.

Total Energy Services Stock Performance

TOT stock opened at C$7.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.83, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.65. Total Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$3.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$329.79 million and a PE ratio of 59.92.

Insider Transactions at Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services ( TSE:TOT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$161.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$153.00 million. Analysts forecast that Total Energy Services will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Glenn Orval James Dagenais bought 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.82 per share, with a total value of C$31,312.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$367,674.21. In other Total Energy Services news, Director Glenn Orval James Dagenais bought 3,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.82 per share, with a total value of C$31,312.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$367,674.21. Also, insider Total Energy Services Inc purchased 63,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$455,225.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$505,806. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 237,534 shares of company stock worth $1,908,808.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

