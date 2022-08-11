Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) Short Interest Up 151.7% in July

Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 151.7% from the July 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Toto Stock Performance

Shares of TOTDY stock traded up $1.49 on Thursday, hitting $34.93. The stock had a trading volume of 12,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,656. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.17 and a 200 day moving average of $36.52. Toto has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $59.15.

Get Toto alerts:

About Toto

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Toto Ltd. manufactures and sells bathroom and kitchen plumbing products worldwide. It offers sanitary ware, such as toilet basins, urinals, sinks, washbasins, etc.; system toilets; toilet seats; plumbing accessories, etc.; bathtubs; unit bathrooms; and fittings consisting of various faucets, drain fittings, etc.

Receive News & Ratings for Toto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.