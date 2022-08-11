Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.33-$1.33 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $266.38 billion-$266.38 billion.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

Shares of TM stock opened at $159.00 on Thursday. Toyota Motor has a 12-month low of $152.14 and a 12-month high of $213.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.94. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $69.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.20 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor will post 17.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TM. StockNews.com lowered Toyota Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Macquarie lowered Toyota Motor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Toyota Motor from 2,500.00 to 2,300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Toyota Motor from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Toyota Motor from $177.49 to $179.41 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toyota Motor has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,239.71.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TM. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.4% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 57.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 23.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 10.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

