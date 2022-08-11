TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of TPG from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of TPG in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of TPG from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of TPG from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of TPG from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.14.

Shares of NASDAQ TPG opened at $32.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. TPG has a 1-year low of $23.09 and a 1-year high of $35.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.33.

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $273.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TPG will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in TPG by 52.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 13,274 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in TPG in the second quarter worth $1,994,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TPG by 14.0% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,102,000 after purchasing an additional 159,500 shares during the period. Wildcat Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TPG in the second quarter worth $16,615,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in TPG in the second quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

TPG Company Profile

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

