TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Price Target Raised to $45.00

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on TPG from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities assumed coverage on TPG in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on TPG from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on TPG from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on TPG from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.14.

TPG Price Performance

TPG opened at $32.27 on Wednesday. TPG has a fifty-two week low of $23.09 and a fifty-two week high of $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.33.

TPG Dividend Announcement

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $273.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.73 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that TPG will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPG

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG during the first quarter worth approximately $4,816,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of TPG during the first quarter worth approximately $648,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG during the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in TPG in the 1st quarter valued at $22,605,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in TPG in the 1st quarter valued at $3,014,000. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TPG

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Featured Articles

