Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,113 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,084% compared to the average volume of 94 put options.
BGRY stock opened at $2.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average is $2.53. Berkshire Grey has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $9.56.
Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $5.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 million. Analysts expect that Berkshire Grey will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and Japan. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.
