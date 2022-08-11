Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,113 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,084% compared to the average volume of 94 put options.

Berkshire Grey Price Performance

BGRY stock opened at $2.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average is $2.53. Berkshire Grey has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $9.56.

Get Berkshire Grey alerts:

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $5.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 million. Analysts expect that Berkshire Grey will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Berkshire Grey

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Berkshire Grey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,256,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Berkshire Grey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Berkshire Grey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Berkshire Grey during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and Japan. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Grey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Grey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.