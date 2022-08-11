Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $200.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.10 million. Traeger had a negative net margin of 17.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Traeger Stock Performance

Shares of COOK stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.02. The stock had a trading volume of 115,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,970. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Traeger has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $31.47. The firm has a market cap of $475.20 million and a PE ratio of -3.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COOK shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Traeger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Traeger from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered Traeger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Traeger from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair downgraded Traeger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Traeger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.39.

Institutional Trading of Traeger

Traeger Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Traeger by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 263,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 50,534 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Traeger by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 220,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 65,928 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Traeger by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 24,730 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Traeger by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 13,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Traeger by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.28% of the company’s stock.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

