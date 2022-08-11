Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $200.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.10 million. Traeger had a negative net margin of 17.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.
Traeger Stock Performance
Shares of COOK stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.02. The stock had a trading volume of 115,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,970. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Traeger has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $31.47. The firm has a market cap of $475.20 million and a PE ratio of -3.36.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently weighed in on COOK shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Traeger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Traeger from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered Traeger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Traeger from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair downgraded Traeger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Traeger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.39.
Institutional Trading of Traeger
Traeger Company Profile
Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Traeger (COOK)
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.