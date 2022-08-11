Trainline (LON:TRN) Price Target Raised to GBX 420 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Trainline (LON:TRN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 354 ($4.28) to GBX 420 ($5.07) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Trainline from GBX 319 ($3.85) to GBX 371 ($4.48) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.23) price objective on shares of Trainline in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on Trainline from GBX 435 ($5.26) to GBX 470 ($5.68) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.38) price target on shares of Trainline in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 378.20 ($4.57).

Trainline Price Performance

Shares of LON:TRN opened at GBX 362.20 ($4.38) on Wednesday. Trainline has a fifty-two week low of GBX 147.37 ($1.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 416.69 ($5.03). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 338.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 278.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of £1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.51.

Insider Transactions at Trainline

Trainline Company Profile

In other Trainline news, insider Brian McBride sold 12,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.62), for a total value of £38,574 ($46,609.47).

(Get Rating)

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

