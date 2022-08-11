TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of TransAlta in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 8th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.83. The consensus estimate for TransAlta’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TransAlta’s FY2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.44.

NYSE TAC opened at $9.85 on Thursday. TransAlta has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $12.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day moving average is $10.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 0.98.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.56 million. TransAlta had a positive return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.0388 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in TransAlta by 153.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of TransAlta during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

