TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) Short Interest Update

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 Stock Up 0.5 %

TANNI stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $26.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,832. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.91. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $28.00.

