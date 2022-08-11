Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on TMCI. BTIG Research started coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $32.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th.
Shares of TMCI opened at $19.46 on Wednesday. Treace Medical Concepts has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $31.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 8.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 8.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 5.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.78% of the company’s stock.
Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.
