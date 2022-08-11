Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ TIG opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $255.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.98. Trean Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $3.19 and a 52-week high of $14.11.

Insider Transactions at Trean Insurance Group

In related news, Director Steven B. Lee purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $31,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 906,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Trean Insurance Group

Trean Insurance Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TIG. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Trean Insurance Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 161,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the period. 87.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

Further Reading

