Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.
Shares of NASDAQ TIG opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $255.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.98. Trean Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $3.19 and a 52-week high of $14.11.
In related news, Director Steven B. Lee purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $31,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 906,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.
Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.
