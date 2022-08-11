Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 15,645 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,150,896 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,645 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in AT&T were worth $74,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,740,054,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 3,382.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,733,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,844,000 after acquiring an additional 18,195,486 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in AT&T by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,803,443,000 after acquiring an additional 11,494,986 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in AT&T by 3,200.0% during the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,948,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in AT&T by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,260,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,162,620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on T. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.89.

AT&T Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,495,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,098,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $129.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.51.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.81%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

