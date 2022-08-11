Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 333,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,686 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $82,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.5 %

MCD stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $260.03. The stock had a trading volume of 57,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,637. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $250.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.85. The firm has a market cap of $191.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.56.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 67.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $263.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price target on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.19.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

